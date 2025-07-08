Mumbai, Jul 8 (PTI) Bandhan Life Insurance has launched an offering to provide cover up to 100 years of age and an instant income starting within a week of premium payment.

A key feature of the plan is 'secure policy benefit' under which if a policyholder passes away during the policy term, the family receives a lump sum amount and continues to receive income and maturity benefits without having to pay any future premiums, as per a statement.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 08, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

****

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 08, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

*Indian Overseas Bank to lend money to individuals to buy land plots

State-owned Indian Overseas Bank on Tuesday announced that it will lend money to individuals to help them buy approved land plots.

The scheme is designed for individuals who intend to construct a house on the purchased plot later, with or without bank finance, according to a statement. ***** *ANJ Group bags projects worth over Rs 500 cr in Q1 FY26

Design and building-focused ANJ Group on Tuesday announced that it has bagged projects worth over Rs 500 crore in the first quarter of FY26.

Key clients signed up include Amazon and Coca-Cola, as per a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)