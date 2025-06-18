New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) State-owned Bank of Maharashtra on Wednesday entered into a strategic co-branding partnership with SBI Card to launch co-branded credit cards tailored to meet the evolving financial and lifestyle needs of its customers.

Under this partnership, bank customers will be able to access a range of co-branded credit cards, designed with attractive features including reward points, cashback offers, fuel surcharge waivers, EMI facilities, and exclusive merchant discounts across key spending categories like dining, travel, and e-commerce, Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) said in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, BoM MD and CEO Nidhu Saxena said, "This co-branded card partnership with SBI Card marks a significant step in enhancing our retail product portfolio and delivering greater value to our customers."

It reflects the bank's commitment to offering modern, convenient, and rewarding financial solutions through trusted alliances, he said in a statement.

This collaboration aims to enhance customer value by combining bank's extensive banking network and trusted customer relationships with SBI Card's industry-leading credit card expertise, digital capabilities, and diverse product suite, it said.

The co-branded credit cards will be made available to eligible bank customers across the country through both online and branch-based application channels, ensuring ease of access and seamless onboarding, it added.

