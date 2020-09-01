Puducherry, Sep 1 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedion Tuesday designated the Development Commissioner A Anbarasu as the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner in the fight against COVID-19 in the Union Territory.

Anbarasu, an IAS officer in the Puducherry administration, will in his capacity as Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner, strengthen the oversight and coordination among all departments and private medical colleges here to fight COVID-19 and improve the messages to the people to feel assured, a release said.

Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumari stated in a release that the Lt Governor's order came into immediate effect.

Anbarasu will also work closely with the teams deputed by the Centre to Puducherry in the context of evolving measures to battle the pandemic.

He will review and mobilise more resources to lead the strategies already proposed by the teams from JIPMER and ICMR to tackle the situation.

Bedi also asked the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission to work together with the Puducherry government and the Central teams to win over the people's confidence as "the next two to three weeks will be critical."PTI Cor SS

