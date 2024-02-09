New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) A 27-year-old notorious criminal from Bihar and his associate were arrested by the police here from north Delhi, an officer said on Friday

The accused, Chandan Ram, facing about two dozen cases of murder, extortion and land grabbing in Bihar, was arrested Thursday night by a team of Delhi Police's Special Cell, the officer said.

Also Read | Bus Service on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL): BEST Finalises Route on Atal Setu, Check Details Here.

When police confronted Chandan, he and his associate Sundar opened fire at them, but were promptly overpowered, he said.

The officer said Chandan carries a reward of Rs 50,000 on information leading to his arrest, announced by Bihar's Motihari Police. Sundar was found involved in at least three criminal cases in Bihar, he said.

Also Read | AP TET Exam 2024: Registration for Teacher Eligibility Test February Examination Begins at aptet.apcfss.in, Know Steps To Apply.

Another officer said that the two were staying in Delhi but often travelled to Noida to make extortion calls in Bihar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)