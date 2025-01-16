Jaisalmer, Jan 16 (PTI) Fourteen demoiselle cranes died due to bird flu in a pond in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, officials said on Thursday.

The demoiselle cranes were found dead near Lakhmana pond in Oran area recently.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Approved: How Much Salary Hike Can Central Government Employees Expect Under 8th CPC?.

The samples of the demoiselle cranes found dead earlier were sent to a laboratory in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal and the report revealed that they died due to bird flu, they said.

The forest department and animal husbandry team present on the spot buried the demoiselle cranes as per the protocol.

Also Read | January 16 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 16.

Six demoiselle cranes were found dead in Lakhmana pond on January 11, two on January 12, two on January 13, three on January 15 and one on January 16, said Animal Husbandry Department Joint Director Dr Umesh Wrangatiwar, adding the administration has become alert.

District Collector Pratap Singh, who held a meeting with the officials of all concerned departments, said there is a complete ban on the entry of people and animals in the hotspot area.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)