Mumbai, Jul 20 (PTI) Piaggio India on Monday launched the updated versions of its Vespa VXL and SXL range of scooters with BSVI-compliant engines at a starting price of Rs 1.10 lakh (Pune price)

The company also rolled out the new 125-cc Aprilia Storm scooter with disc brake and digital cluster priced at Rs 91,000 (Pune), Piaggio India said in a release.

These premium scooter models were displayed at the 2020 Auto Expo in Greater Noida in February this year.

“We are delighted to launch two new offerings from our iconic brands Vespa and Aprilia. Vespa has added technology led features to create a premium experience and Aprilia Storm is building on our technology platform to complement the exciting riding performance and set to create new benchmarks," Piaggio India Chairman and MD Diego Graffi said.

Besides at dealerships, the customers can also book the models online. The customers can avail online benefits worth Rs 2,000 by booking their new Vespa and Rs 1,000 worth of benefits for Aprilia online, Piaggio India said.

Vespa VXL and SXL range comes with enhanced features such as anti-lock braking system or combined braking system with twin pot-calliper disk brake, it said.

The new range is BS-VI compliant with clean emission three-valve technology fuel injection engine, it added.

Further, to enhance differentiation, the new 2020 Vespa facelift VXL and SXL range are now equipped with crystal illumination LED headlight, centre integrated daytime running extra bright beam light, USB mobile charging port and boot light, it said.

Along with disk brake and digital cluster, the new Aprilia Storm 125cc model comes with a BS-VI fuel injection engine and 12-inch black alloy wheels with wide cross pattern tyres.

