New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Delhi BJP leaders on Wednesday sought to corner the AAP ahead of Chhath, citing heavy pollution in the Yamuna river and accusing the ruling party of hurting religious sentiments of people.

No immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the allegations of the BJP leaders.

In a joint press conference, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused the AAP of playing with religious sentiments of people.

The layer of white froth over the Yamuna water has hurt the sentiments of the Purvanchali people who will celebrate Chhath three days later, he said.

He also alleged the AAP had given an affidavit in court stating that Chhath celebrations lead to pollution in the Yamuna and seeking that permission should not be given for it.

Former Delhi BJP president and MP Manoj Tiwari said Chhath is a festival of nature and those saying it pollutes the river are "fools".

"Before devotees observe fast for Chhath, the water bodies where the festival is celebrated are cleaned by their family members and kin," he said.

"Maybe the AAP thinks that cow milk and Gangajal cannot be poured in the Yamuna by devotees...but sewage and chemicals can be mixed into its water," Tiwari said.

Delhi BJP's Purvanchal Morcha president Neeraj Tiwari alleged that despite an announcement by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayor to provide financial assistance to Chhath committees, no money was provided to them for preparations.

The AAP controls the MCD.

"No Chhath samitis have been given even a penny despite the mayor's announcement that two committees in each ward will be provided Rs 40,000 each for preparations for Chhath," Neeraj claimed.

