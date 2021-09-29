Mumbai, Sep 29 (PTI) Logistics services provider Blue Dart Express on Wednesday said it will increase its average shipment prices by 9.6 per cent from January 1 next year as part of the company's annual price revision exercise.

Blue Dart Express Ltd's general price increase (GPI) will be effective from January 1, 2022. The average shipment price increase will be 9.6 per cent as compared to 2021, depending on the shipping profile, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Amazon Astro Home-Assistant Robot Launched; Priced at $1,450.

The company said it adjusts its prices annually, taking into account inflation, currency dynamics, fuel cost fluctuations, and rising regulatory costs, among other factors.

Blue Dart caters to sectors such as e-commerce, life sciences and healthcare, automobiles, consumer electronics, as well as BFSI (banking, financial services & insurance).

Also Read | Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Curtain Raiser Deals: iPhone SE 2020 Now Available at Rs 25,000; Check More Offers Here.

Blue Dart Managing Director Balfour Manuel said, "Our persistent need to consistently update our systems and processes has ensured that we remain one step ahead of the curve even during unprecedented times. We need to always troubleshoot for potential challenges today in order to guarantee a satisfied customer at all times.

Manuel added that the annual increase is more inflation-related and enables the company to sustain service quality and cost increases.

"At the same time, we also try to make a significant contribution to improving our environmental footprint and remain a sustainable provider of choice," Manuel said.

Blue Dart Chief Marketing Officer and Head (Business Development) Ketan Kulkarni said the company has thrived during the pandemic and continues to remain cautious yet optimistic on the way forward.

"Automation and technology have always been major pivots of its business, not only to ensure customer satisfaction but also to make sustainable choices," said Kulkarni. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)