New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Vedanta on Saturday said its flagship CSR project Nand Ghar rolled out its 1500th centre at Surahi village in Kashi Vidyapeeth block of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Textiles Smriti Zubin Irani virtually inaugurated the new centre at Varanasi and also interacted with Anganwadi workers and Nand Ghar beneficiaries from Barmer district of Rajasthan and Lanjigarh district of Odisha, Vedanta said in a statement

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said, "We are committed to fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of eradicating child malnutrition, providing education and healthcare, and empowering rural women through skill development, and Nand Ghar will be the change agent."

