New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Basmati Export Development Foundation (BEDF) has decided to organise a workshop with stakeholders for increasing the share of organic basmati rice, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

The foundation would also encourage exporters for value addition and product diversification, it said.

Basmati rice is the largest agro product for export from India. During 2019-20, India exported 4.45 million tonnes of the rice in volume terms and USD 4.33 billion in value terms. The major markets are Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran, the EU and the USA.

*** *PepsiCo announces India winners of 'Dare to Do More' challenge

PepsiCo on Friday announced its India winners of ‘Dare to Do More' (DTDM) challenge, that aims to attract bright young minds by giving them a stage to share their idea that can transform the food and beverage industry.

Komal Khanduja and Taranjot Kaur from Mudra Institute of Communication, Ahmedabad, have been selected as the India winners amongst 3,800 entries received for identifying and presenting viable business plan on the next big trend expected in the food and beverage industry, a company release said.

The winning team from India will square off with the Egypt Challenge winners at the Africa, Middle East & South Asia (AMESA) sector finale.

The AMESA winners will win a job offer and a chance to present their idea to the PepsiCo global leadership team.

*** *Vedanta's ranking on Dow Jones Sustainability Indices improves

Vedanta on Friday said it has made significant improvements in environmental, social and governance performance with its Dow Jones Sustainability Indices ranking in the metals and mining sector having risen to 12 this year, as against 21 in 2019.

The company's sustainability ranking shows a three-year trend of continuous improvement. The percentile improvement is 86 per cent this year compared to 70 per cent in 2019 and 60 per cent in 2018, the company said in a statement.

