New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc on Monday said it has partnered with Inland EV Green Services for deployment of electric vehicle trucks.

Both companies have the contract for the deployment of 10 EV trucks.

The move aims at reducing carbon emissions and promote cleaner modes of transportation.

"Our collaboration with Inland EV Green Services Pvt Ltd represents a significant step forward in our decarbonisation journey," Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra said.

*** DreamFolks enters Malaysia * Airport and travel services aggregator DreamFolks on Monday said it has entered Malaysia.

Passengers can avail lounge access at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Kota Kinabalu International Airport, and Kuching International Airport, according to a release.

"...we are confident that our technology solution will benefit all our stakeholders through which passengers will enjoy a convenient and secure airport experience, lounge operators will be able to improve footfall at the lounges, and airports will be able to improve customer experience," Dreamfolks Services Chairperson and Managing Director Liberatha Kallat said.

Earlier this year, DreamFolks announced a partnership with Plaza Premium Group.

