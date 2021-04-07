New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Fintech firm Cashfree on Wednesday said it has partnered with Indian fashion designer, Ritu Kumar, as the brand's digital payments partner. Purchases made through the official websites of the brand will be directed through Cashfree's payment gateway, a statement said.

International customers can make payments through the website which will be accepted through Cashfree's international payment collections which accepts all major international currencies including US dollars, euros, pounds and Japanese yen, it added.

"With customers across multiple geographies using 15-20 different currencies for purchase, Cashfree will help Ritu Kumar by accepting payments in 22 currencies along with support for 14 currencies for PayPal transactions. Prior to the partnership, Ritu Kumar's official website was using separate payment gateways for domestic and international payments," it said.

**** Mitron partners MyGov

*Short video platform Mitron on Wednesday said it has partnered with MyGov to take 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' initiative Live exclusively on the Mitron app.

The event goes live on Wednesday at 7 pm where winners of the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 Competition will virtually engage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seek advice on stress management during exams, a statement said.

"Through this programme, our endeavour is to allow maximum citizens from across the nation to easily view and make the most of the opportunity. It's interesting to see how parents, teachers and students have adapted to a new style of teaching during the pandemic," Mitron Vice President (Marketing) Nisha Pokhriyal said.

**** CAMS appoints Indeevar Krishna as Chief Process Officer

*CAMS, which acts as a registrar and transfer agent (RTA) for mutual funds, on Wednesday said it has appointed Indeevar Krishna as its Chief Process Officer.

He has joined CAMS after a recent stint with Freshworks Inc. (a Saas software unicorn), a regulatory filing said.

Krishna has over 25 years of work experience, mostly in banking, payments and insurance sectors, and has worked with Citibank (Global Consumer Banking), Airtel Money (now payments bank) and Max Life Insurance.

At CAMS, he is responsible for process excellence and change management activities, the filing added.

