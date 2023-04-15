New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) TCR Engineering on Saturday announced launching a new materials testing project in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The company is into quality assurance of materials and testing industrial assets used in various projects related to sectors like steel, cement, nuclear power, capital goods, defence and electronics, among others. The new centre is the third in India and fifth globally, the Mumbai-based TCR Engineering said in a statement.

The facility will provide comprehensive testing and analysis services to clients across a wide range of industries in the state, the company said it will also target the clients in the eastern and the northeastern states.

