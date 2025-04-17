Gonda (UP), Apr 17 (PTI) A cattle smuggler was arrested following an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, officials said Thursday.

The joint operation was conducted on Wednesday night by the Dhaneipur police and the district Special Operations Group (SOG), leading to the recovery of 28 cattle, an illegal firearm, and a truck used for smuggling.

Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said Dhaneipur Station House Officer Nirbhay Narayan Singh and SOG in-charge Sanjay Kumar Gupta were patrolling the area jointly when they began checking suspicious vehicles near Jamunaganj.

During the operation, police signalled a truck to stop, but the driver attempted to flee. When the police surrounded the vehicle, the driver opened fire on the team. In retaliatory firing, the accused sustained a bullet injury and was arrested.

The smuggler was identified as Shamsher, a resident of Sant Kabir Nagar district. He has been admitted to Gonda Medical College. Police recovered a country-made pistol, two empty cartridges, one live round, and a truck loaded with 28 cattle from the scene, the officer said.

During interrogation, Shamsher confessed that he was transporting the cattle to Siwan in Bihar for illegal trade. He also disclosed the names of his associates involved in the smuggling racket, the SP claimed, adding that police have launched a manhunt to nab the others.

A case has been registered at the local police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act, the Cow Slaughter Act, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The seized truck, weapon, and cattle have been taken into custody, and further legal action is underway, he added.

