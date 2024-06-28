Una (HP), Jun 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu laid the foundation stone of the 10 MW solar power project at Aghlor in Kutlehar Assembly Constituency of Una district on Friday.

The project will be constructed in an area of 19 hectares and completed within three months. It will produce 22.73 million units of power every year, generating an income of Rs 8 crore. This project will also help in reducing 791 tonnes of carbon emission, a statement issued here said.

The chief minister said this was the second solar power project in Una district after the 32 MW Pekhubela project, which was completed within a record time of six months and will generate income of Rs 20 crore.

He said that despite being a power-plus state, Himachal Pradesh purchases electricity from the open market between October and March by spending around Rs 1,500 crore as the power production in the hydroelectric projects minimises during winters due to receding water level in rivers.

The state government has signed an agreement with the Oil India Company for the production of green hydrogen and emphasis was being laid on harnessing solar energy, he said, adding that the government was also encouraging harnessing solar power in the private sector as well.

Sukhu, who also inspected water sports activities in Andrauli in the Kutlehar, said the state government was giving added priority to the promotion of the tourism sector.

He noted that the government would develop the Andrauli area to increase footfall, besides making it an attraction for tourists visiting the state.

Tourism was an important sector for strengthening the state's economy and offers ample employment and self-employment opportunities to the youth, he added.

He further said the government was actively promoting religious, adventure and eco-tourism to ensure that those visiting the state have a memorable experience to cherish.

He reiterated that the government aims to attract five crore tourists annually in the near future.

