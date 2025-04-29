Chennai, Apr 29 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday launched and laid the foundation stone for various schemes worth Rs 70.69 crore in his Kolathur Assembly constituency here.

The CM gave away orders to beneficiaries of a housing initiative, where 130 multi-storeyed apartments have been constructed at a cost of Rs 23.04 crore from Central and state funds for members from the economically weaker sections, an official release said.

Also Read | BR Gavai To Be 52nd CJI: From Bombay HC Judge to Becoming Next Chief Justice of India; All About Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai Who Is Set To Succeed CJI Sanjiv Khanna.

Further, he inaugurated Rs 6.90 crore worth completed projects.

He laid the foundation stone for Rs 40.34 crore worth initiatives, including construction of primary health centers, the release added.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in May 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 12 Days This Month, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates Before Planning Banking Tasks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)