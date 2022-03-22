New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The coal ministry on Tuesday said it may approach the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for certain relaxation in norms so that overall production of fossil fuel can be further increased.

While addressing a function to mark the foundation stone laying of four projects of Coal India-arm Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL), Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi urged the state-run miner and its subsidiaries to further enhance production to attain the set targets in coal production.

Also Read | Punjab: Services of 35,000 Contractual Employees To Be Regularised, Says CM Bhagwant Mann.

"Pralhad Joshi said that the Coal Ministry is likely to approach the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for certain relaxation in norms so that overall coal production can be further increased," the coal ministry said in a statement.

He also pointed out that with a steep hike in international prices domestic demand for coal has gone up considerably.

Also Read | Sony PS5 Restock in India: Gaming Console To Be Available for Pre-Booking on March 24, 2022.

The minister underscored that sustained supply of coal to the power sector is of paramount importance. He urged CIL and coal ministry officials to deliberate upon immediate measures required to enhance coal production.

The minister asked Coal India to complete 35 First Mile Connectivity projects as per the set deadlines.

Joshi complimented NCL for surpassing the coal production target. Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for coal, mines and railways Raosaheb Patil Danve said that NCL can play a crucial role in attaining production targets of one billion ton coal by 2025.

While enhancing production, environmental concerns need to be addressed. Pro-people initiative is equally important, the minister added.

Addressing the function, coal secretary Anil Kumar Jain said that investments need to be utilised properly within the stipulated time to give more momentum to mechanised transportation of coal. Indian Railways will be requested to increase rake availability as per requirement, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)