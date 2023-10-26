New Delhi, October 26: The Congress on Thursday appointed Ajoy Kumar as in-charge of communications for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections.

The AICC has appointed Ajoy Kumar as in-charge of the entire communications, including media, social media and war room, for the 2023 assembly elections in Telangana with immediate effect, a party statement said. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Live-TV Debate Turns Ugly As BRS MLA KP Vivekananda Grabs BJP Candidate Kuna Srisailam Goud by Throat, BJP Demands Arrest (Watch Video).

The notification for the Telangana elections will be issued on November 3 and the polling will take place on November 30. The results will be announced on December 3.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)