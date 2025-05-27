New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Customs authorities have imposed penalties totalling over Rs 2.76 crore on IndiGo, which said it will appeal against the orders imposing fines.

The Principal Commissioner of Customs, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has slapped a penalty of Rs 2.20 crore while Principal Customs, Commissioner of Meenambakkam, Chennai, has imposed a fine of Rs 56,20,254 on the airline, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Also Read | UPPSC CES Prelims Result 2025 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in: 7,358 Candidates Qualify for Mains As UPPSC Releases Results of Combined State Engineering Services Exam, Know Steps To Check Merit List.

The communications regarding the penalties were received by the airline from Ahmedabad and Meenambakkam authorities on May 26 and May 27, respectively.

In the filing, the airline said the customs authorities have issued orders confirming the demands for customs duty.

Also Read | What Is Regenerative Braking System, Installed in Electric Vande Bharat Trains? As Ashwini Vaishnaw Gets Unnecessarily Trolled, Know All About the Technology That Converts Braking Energy Into Electricity.

The company believes that it has correctly deposited the duty and that its case has merit. Accordingly, appeals are being filed before the appropriate appellate authority, the filing said.

Further, InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, said there is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the company.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation declined nearly 2 per cent to close at Rs 5,313.15 on the BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)