New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Cement maker Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Tuesday reported a nearly three-fold increase in its consolidated net profit of Rs 395 crore in the June quarter, mainly helped by improved sales realisation and reduction in expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 145 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Dalmia Bharat.

However, its revenue from operations was almost flat at Rs 3,636 crore in the June quarter. It stood at Rs 3,621 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Dalmia Bharat's sales volume increased 5.8 per cent to 7.4 million tonnes (MT) in the June quarter.

"Beginning of this year marks a recovery in cement realisations in our key markets, which has helped us deliver robust EBITDA growth, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 24.3 per cent, which is an increase of 5.8 per cent percentage points compared to last year," said its Managing Director & CEO Puneet Dalmia said.

Besides, its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) during the quarter improved significantly to Rs 883 crore, indicating a 32 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth.

"Backed by a robust balance sheet, a disciplined capital allocation framework and healthy profitability outlook, we are steadily progressing towards our vision of becoming a PAN-India player," the company's Chief Financial Officer Dharmender Tuteja said.

The company's total expenses were at Rs 3,183 crore, down 5.4 per cent during the period under review.

Its total income, which includes other income, stood at Rs 3,685 crore.

With an installed capacity of 49.5 MTPA (million tonnes per annum), Dalmia Bharat is the fourth-largest cement manufacturing company in India.

Shares of Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Tuesday settled 2.46 per cent higher at Rs 2,319.15 apiece in the BSE.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)