Jaipur, Feb 23 (PTI) Two days after a prisoner lodged in Dausa's Shyalawas jail allegedly threatened to kill Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, the prison department on Sunday removed the jailer and suspended two jail personnel.

Jailer Rajesh Dukiya was removed and put under 'awaiting posting orders' status, officials said.

Vikas Bhagoria has been appointed as the new jailer of the Shyalawas jail, an official said.

At the same time, head warder Ramprasad Meena and warder Mahendra Meena were suspended and action was recommended against home guard Ramnarayan Meena.

Inspector General (Jail) Vikram Singh issued the orders.

On Friday night, a prisoner serving life sentence in a rape case called the Jaipur police control room and allegedly threatened to kill the chief minister. Police later traced the location of the mobile phone used to make the call to the Shyalawas jail and recovered the phone.

