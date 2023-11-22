New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought response of the Centre, Delhi Police and MCD on a plea seeking permission for holding a large public meeting at the Ramlila maidan on December 4.

Justice Subramonium Prasad was informed by Delhi Police that it has received an application from another organisation also for organising a programme at the Ramlila ground from December 3 to 5 and no objection certificate (NOC) has already been issued for it.

To this, the court asked the police to place before it the relevant records, including the copy of application of the other organisation and when it was received.

The high court listed the matter for November 24 for further hearing.

It was hearing a petition filed by Mission Save Constitution, which claims to be working for creating awareness among the masses about their constitutional rights.

The petitioner said it is aggrieved by the pendency of a decision by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central district, on its application seeking a NOC for organising All India Muslim Mahapanchayat on December 4 at the Ramlila ground.

The petitioner organisation had earlier called for a mass meeting on October 29 and initially the permission was granted but later it was revoked.

"The petitioner consequently rescheduled their event for December 4 and applied for permission to book Ramlila ground on November 10.

"The Horticulture Department of the MCD redirected the petitioner to the Delhi Police for NOC and the petitioner then submitted a request on November 13 after the conclusion of Diwali festivities," the plea, filed through advocates Jatin Bhatt and Harshit Gahlot, said.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Delhi Police, through advocate Arun Panwar, submitted that the application regarding NOC to organise the event on December 4 has been considered but the request could not be acceded to.

He said that the Central district has received an application on November 8 from Mahatyagi Sewa Sansthan for organising a programme at Ramlila ground from December 3 to December 5.

The counsel said NOC has already been granted to Mahatyagi Sewa Sansthan for December 4, so it is not feasible to entertain another application for the same date.

The plea has said the petitioner seeks to initiate a series of events for strengthening all weaker sections beginning with minority communities followed by other communities like SC, ST, OBC, and in the meetings/panchayat voice of all the oppressed would be raised.

It said the organisation, whose national convenor is advocate Mehmood Pracha, works to enlighten and create awareness among the masses, especially the depressed classes, about their rights as enshrined in the Constitution, and for utilising the constitutional and legal provisions for alleviation of the distress and suffering of such classes.

