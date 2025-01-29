New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) A 22-year-old man in Rohini was arrested after a video of him brandishing a country-made pistol surfaced on social media, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Chandan, was caught by a team from Budh Vihar Police Station, the official said.

The police traced Chandan's location and nabbed him near DDA Park in Rohini's Sector 24. A country-made pistol with a live cartridge was recovered from his possession, the officer said.

