New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Delhi on Monday recorded 10.3 degrees Celsius minimum temperature, 3.5 notches above the normal for the season.

The air quality at 9 am was in the 'moderate' category at 178.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 30, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Ten stations recorded the Air Quality Index in the 'poor' and the rest showed it to be in the 'moderate' category, according to data from the Sameer app.

The 24-hour AQI was at 225, 'poor', at 4 pm on Sunday.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, December 30 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Humidity at 8.30 am was 87 per cent, according to the weather department.

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted smog and dense fog in most places, and very dense fog in isolated areas in the morning.

Mainly clear skies are expected later, while smog or shallow fog is likely to develop in the evening and night, it said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 18 and 9 degrees Celsius.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)