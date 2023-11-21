New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) A Delhi Police constable was sent to hospital after he ended up colliding with a vehicle in west Delhi's Hari Nagar while chasing a biker on his motorcycle, an officer said on Tuesday.

"Constable Ravi is currently undergoing treatment. Initial investigation and CCTV footage suggested that Ravi was chasing a motorcycle rider in Tilak Nagar area as he sped-up during checking of documents.

"When our staff followed him, he took a sharp turn and collided head-on with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction," said a senior police officer.

Police later apprehended the offender, identifying him as 22-year-old Taran Preet Singh of Tilak Nagar.

