New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly election has become a memefest in the digital arena with the BJP, AAP, and Congress trying to captivate voters and take jibes at one another through humorous and satirical posters and AI-generated videos.

While the BJP labelled AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal "Ghoshna Mantri", the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit back, describing it as "Gali Baaja Party" (party of abuses).

The BJP's Kalkaji candidate Ramesh Singh Bidhuri has become the focus of AAP's campaign, highlighting his "hirni" (doe) jibe at Chief Minister Atishi that has been described by the ruling party as abusive and anti-women.

AAP has posted on social media a satirical video featuring Bidhuri and Amit Shah, humorously portraying a "Gaali Championship," where Bidhuri emerges as the undisputed winner, even beating other BJP leaders and candidates.

On the other hand, the BJP, looking to dislodge AAP from power, has come up with posters depicting AAP as "AAPda" (disaster) with slogans like "Aao IDA ko ukhad phenkengay", directly targeting the incumbent's infrastructure development promises.

The Congress too is not far behind. Looking to reclaim its lost ground after drawing a blank in the 2015 and 2020 Assembly polls, it has come up with sharp satires in the form of memes and AI-generated video campaigns using the storytelling format.

A post shared by the Congress, shows a razor blade with the tagline "GST", calling the BJP-led Union government a "pocket maar sarkar".

The grand old party has also come up with an AI-generated video titled "Fekne Mein Vishwa Vijeta", in which the narrator explains a game, similar to an Olympic-style competition, that involves contestants delivering the most exaggerated claims, with one participant ultimately winning the title.

The video concludes with the winner declaring, "Mitron, fekne se mera poora nata hai", taking a jab at BJP's poll promises that its political rivals have termed rhetoric.

On the other hand, AAP has launched sharp retorts, taking on both the BJP and Congress, alleging that the grand old party's Delhi unit has been turned pawns in the electoral game of chess by the BJP and its senior leader Amit Shah.

The BJP also took a swipe at AAP over its Mohalla clinic, with a parody of a Bollywood movie song, claiming that all such health facilities that have been much touted by the AAP government are under lock and keys while the liquor shops are open and the Yamuna has turned into a drain.

In response, AAP came with a parody of another Bollywood movie song, taking a swipe at the BJP's 15-year stint in the MCD and claiming that the people of Delhi don't like lies and has kept the BJP out of power.

The surge in the use of AI-generated content for election campaigns forced the Election Commission of India to write to the heads of all recognised political parties on January 12, urging them to label all such campaign material as "AI-generated, digitally enhanced and synthetic content."

Delhi will go to polls on February 5, and the results will be announced on February 8.

