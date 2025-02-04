Jaipur, Feb 3 (PTI) The 53rd Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists, and Leprologists (IADVL) national conference, DERMACON 2025, will be held from February 7 to 9 here, organisers said on Monday.

The three-day event, at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC), will feature 80 scientific sessions, showcasing the latest innovations and developments in dermatology, DERMACON Organising Chairman Dr U.S. Agarwal said at a press conference here.

A total of 12 pre-conference workshops on advancements in dermatology will be conducted on February. More than 600 national experts and 21 international faculty members will participate in the event, he added.

Organising Secretary Dr. Deepak K. Mathur said this edition of DERMACON will focus on innovation, collaboration, and growth, providing a transformative platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and enhancement of clinical practices.

