New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) A 20 year-old domestic help was found hanging at her employer's residence in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area, police said on Saturday.

No suicide note was found and no foul play is suspected in the initial findings of the probe, they said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan, a call was received at 8.27 am about the suspected suicide.

"On reaching the spot, a domestic help, a native of Odisha, was found hanging from a nylon rope from the ceiling fan," Chauhan said.

During enquiry, the deceased's brother and sister who live in Delhi said she was employed as a domestic help in the house in Greater Kailash sometime ago, Chauhan said.

Their statements were recorded and the body of the deceased was shifted to AIIMS for postmortem, he said.

The police said no foul play is suspected based on initial observations and postmortem report.

Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code is being carried out. The statements of relatives and results of forensic examination will be evaluated, they added.

