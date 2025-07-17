Kolkata, Jul 17 (PTI) FMCG major Emami Ltd on Thursday said it will convert loans and make fresh investments in its associate company, Cannis Lupus Services, as part of its long-term growth strategy.

The Kolkata-headquartered company has executed an agreement to subscribe to Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCDs) issued by Cannis Lupus, which operates in the pet care segment under the brand ‘Fur Ball Story'.

Also Read | 'A Decade of Digital India' Reel Contest by Government of India: How To Participate and Win Up To INR 15,000? Check Submission Guidelines.

According to a regulatory filing with stock exchanges on Thursday, Emami will convert existing inter-corporate loans of around Rs 8.23 crore into OCDs and infuse an additional Rs 4 crore through fresh subscription to these instruments.

The investment, the company said, aligns with its strategic focus on expanding into complementary wellness and lifestyle categories, though Cannis Lupus operates outside Emami's core FMCG business.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 17, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Cannis Lupus, incorporated in 2019 and based in Gurugram, offers ayurvedic and herbal remedies for pets and is developing a portfolio of medicinal foods, supplements, and other pet care products.

Its turnover stood at Rs 510 lakh in FY25, down from Rs 666 lakh in FY24.

Emami has been gradually diversifying its portfolio in recent years through investments in wellness and healthcare adjacencies, including brands such as The Man Company, Brillare Science, and TruNativ.

Shares of Emami closed at Rs 587.50 apiece on the NSE, up by 1.40 points or 0.24 per cent on Thursday.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)