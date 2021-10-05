Medininagar (Jharkhand), Oct 5 (PTI) An engineer was shot at by unidentified persons while he was supervising the laying of railway track in Palamu district on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

Two motorcycle-borne miscreants shot at the 34-year-old engineer, Virendra Kumar, near Simarsot village in the afternoon.

The man, who received a gunshot wound in his left thigh, was admitted to the Husainabad Sub-Divisional Hospital, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Hussainabad, Pujya Prakash, said.

His condition was stated to be stable, the police officer said.

The miscreants fled the scene after the incident.

Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha said “ We are investigating the matter”.

The railway line construction work was stopped after the incident, the SDPO said.

The under-construction third line is in Garwah Road-Sonnagar section under the Deendayal Upadhyay (Mugalsarai) division of East Central Railway.

A similar incident had taken place in the area recently when shots were fired at employees of the same firm involved in the rail track laying work.

A week ago, four persons were arrested in this connection and remanded to judicial custody.

