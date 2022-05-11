Chennai, May 11 (PTI) Founder of Isha Foundation Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev stressed the need to develop superior quality foodgrains grown from soil having 3-6 per cent organic content-level, and said ensuring a minimum of 3-6 per cent of such content in agriculture soil would make the soil vibrantly living and sustainably thriving.

Also Read | Tesla Halts Production Again at Shanghai Gigafactory, Here's Why.

Addressing representatives from 197 nations at the 15th session of the Conference of Parties (COP15) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) at Abidjan in Ivory Coast, he said the overarching objective of ensuring a minimum 3-6 per cent organic content for agricultural soil can be achieved with a pragmatic three-pronged strategy of inspiration, incentives, and appropriate disincentives.

"We need to develop a mark of superior quality for food grown from soils that have the target 3-6 per cent organic content-level. We should also clearly articulate the various health, nutritional, and preventive health benefits of consuming such foods," a release quoting him said. Such an initiative would make the people more healthy, productive and more resilient, the Sadhguru who is currently on a 100-day, 30,000-km lone motorcycle journey for soil, said.

Also Read | GUJCET 2022, GSEB Class 12th Science 2022 Results To Be Announced on May 12 at gseb.org; Know How To Check Results Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)