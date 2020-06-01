Latest News | Escorts Reports 3.4 Pc Fall in Tractor Sales in May

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Farm equipment and engineering major Escorts on Monday reported a 3.4 per cent decline in total tractor sales at 6,594 units in May.

The company had sold a total of 6,827 units in the same month last year, Escorts said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Microsoft Windows 10 Update Launched for Desktop, Laptop & Tablet Users; How to Update Windows 10.

Domestic tractor sales declined marginally at 6,454 units as against 6,488 units in May last year, the company added.

Exports during the month stood at 140 units as against 339 units last year, down 58.7 per cent, it said.

Also Read | Monsoon 2020: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for 9 Districts in Kerala Today, Predicts Heavy Rainfall.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)