Microsoft Windows 10 Update Launched for Desktop, Laptop & Tablet Users; How to Update Windows 10

Microsoft. (File Photo: IANS)

San Francisco: Microsoft has launched a new version of Windows 10 operating system for desktop, laptop and tablet users. Known as Windows 10 May 2020 Update, while there's a lot to like in the latest version of the operating system, the company has also confirmed some problems and is not encouraging everyone to rush out and download the new software. Microsoft Reveals a New Powerful Supercomputer to Train Large AI Models.

According to the express.co.uk, the company is telling some Windows 10 users to avoid it completely because of numerous glitches found in the latest operating system upgrade. The company has been very upfront and published a complete list of problems discovered in the new version of Windows 10.

Between the hustle of work and everyday life, the #Windows10 May 2020 update is here to support you and your goals. Learn how you can get it here: https://t.co/N9I0cb4aJC pic.twitter.com/c2WjzmAyzd — Windows (@Windows) May 27, 2020

They have listed 10 significant known issues, which included problems with Bluetooth, audio, gaming, connectivity, graphics card drivers and system stability. According to reports, some issues are pretty minor and shouldn't be enough to put you off installing Windows 10 May 2020 update.