Mumbai, Jul 4 (PTI) A five-feet long cobra was rescued from a busy road in the western suburb of Andheri here on Tuesday, a forest official said.

The appearance of the venomous snake at Seepz caused panic among citizens and the forest department and wildlife volunteers were immediately alerted, he said.

Also Read | Monsoon 2023 in India: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall for South Gujarat, Saurashtra From July 6.

Wildlife volunteer Sahil Vichare reached the location, located the snake and skillfully rescued it, said Pawan Sharma, founder, president of RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) and also the Honorary Wildlife Warden with the state forest department.

The snake was examined for internal or external injuries and it will be released into its natural habitat in coordination with the forest department, he said.

Also Read | Layoff Season Over? Hiring in India Rises 12% in January-May 2023, Manufacturing Sector Sees 50% Increase in Headcount, Says Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)