New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Gold futures on Friday fell 0.59 per cent to Rs 47,136 per 10 gram as participants offloaded their holdings following a weak trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for August delivery fell by Rs 278, or 0.59 per cent, to Rs 47,136 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 14,194 lots.

The yellow metal for October delivery declined by Rs 296, or 0.62 per cent, to Rs 47,300 per 10 gram in 5,496 lots.

In New York, gold was trading 0.30 per cent lower at USD 1,734.60 per ounce. PTI

