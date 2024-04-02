New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) The government on Tuesday allowed exports of up to 1,000 tonnes of Kala Namak rice through specified customs stations.

Kala Namak is a variety of non-basmati rice, exports of which are prohibited.

Also Read | What Is ‘Havana Syndrome’? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Mysterious Illness Linked to Russian Intelligence Unit.

"Exports up to an aggregate quantity not exceeding 1,000 metric tonnes of Kala Namak rice is allowed through the specified customs stations, taken together, from the date on which this notification enters into force," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

The authorised signatory for certification of Kala Namak rice and its quantity will be the director of Agriculture Marketing and Foreign Trade, Lucknow.

Also Read | International Fact-Checking Day 2024 Date, Origin, History and Significance: Know About the Important Observance Focused on Countering the Growing Misinformation in the World.

Exports of this variety of rice are allowed through six customs stations - Varanasi Air Cargo; JNCH (Jawaharlal Nehru Customs House), Maharashtra; CH (customs house) Kandla, Gujarat; LCS (land customs station) Nepalgunj Road; LCS Sonauli; and LCS Barhni.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)