New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The government on Tuesday extended the transition period for mandatory online filing of applications for non-preferential certificate of origin till December 31, 2024.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a trade notice said during this period, the existing systems of processing non-preferential certificate of origin applications in manual mode is permitted.

An exporter has to submit a Certificate of Origin (CoO) at the landing port of the importing country.

The document is important to claim duty concessions under Free-Trade Agreements (FTAs). This certificate is essential to prove where their goods come from.

"The transition period for mandatory filing of applications for non-preferential certificate of origin through the e-CoO platform has ben further extended till December 31, 2024," it said.

