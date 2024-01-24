New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The Centre on Wednesday announced re-bidding under a PLI scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cells (ACC) to select bidders to set up mega battery manufacturing facilities of 10 GWh capacity with a budgetary outlay of Rs 3,620 crore.

Documents for the global tender are available online from Wednesday. The bid due date is April 22, 2024 and bids shall be opened on April 23, 2024.

PLI scheme 'National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell Battery Storage' promotes manufacturing of technology-agnostic ACC in India.

"With this bidding process, the prospective applicants can submit their bids to set up domestic manufacturing facility for ACC, which will help them qualify for incentives under PLI ACC scheme," the heavy industries ministry stated.

The ministry promotes the development and growth of three sectors namely capital goods, automobile and heavy electrical equipment in the country.

Union Minister of Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey said the ministry is supporting the growth of India's manufacturing capabilities and exports in the automobile and automobile component sector and is fully committed to taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve of a self-reliant and developed India.

In May 2021, the Cabinet had approved the PLI ACC scheme for achieving manufacturing capacity of 50 Giga Watt hours (GWh) of ACC with an outlay of Rs 18,100 crore.

The first round of bidding was concluded in March 2022, and three companies were allocated a total capacity of 30 GWh, and the programme agreement with selected companies was signed in July 2022.

