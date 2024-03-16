Gurugram, Mar 16 (PTI) A college student and his brother were thrashed on university campus by a group which also damaged their car, police said on Saturday.

Mohit Dalal, the victim, in his complaint said he was thrashed by a group of youths when he was playing football in the college premises.

The native of Kithwari village in Palwal district said the group also threatened to shoot him before leaving.

"When I reached my PG and told my brother about the incident, the same group attacked me again and my brother too. They also damaged our car. We have the video recording of the attack and now they are threatening me over the phone," Dalal, a B.Sc (Agriculture) student, said.

According to police, Dalal identified some of his attackers as Rocky Dabas, Nitesh Dabas, Tarun Dabas, Ritik, Archit Malik, and Jatin Dabas.

The suspects were booked under sections 147 (riot), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 427 (causing damage), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Rajendra Park Police Station on Saturday, said police.

A senior police officer said that they are investigating the matter and the suspect will be arrested soon.

