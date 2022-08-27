Chennai, Aug 27 (PTI): The first bench of the Madras High Court has imposed a cost of Rs. 10,000 on a public interest litigant for misusing the court's jurisdiction.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 41-Year-Old Man From Thane Stabbed to Death in Santacruz.

The amount should be paid to the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority within 15 days, the bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice N Mala said recently and directed the Registrar (Judicial) to ensure compliance of payment of cost within the stipulated time. If the payment is not made, the disposed of writ petition may be listed again before this court to take appropriate proceedings in the matter, the bench added.

Also Read | Rupee Co-Operative Bank Will Cease To Carry On Banking Business From September 22, Says RBI.

This public interest litigation is nothing but to misuse the jurisdiction of this Court to seek restoration of the land from those who were given ryotwari patta way back in the year 1971, the bench said and disposed of the PIL petition from A Radhakrishnan. He prayed for a direction to the Erode district administration and the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department to restore the lands belonging to Sri Kaliaperumal Temple in Rangampalayam in Erode district, back to it.

The platform of public interest litigation is for those who approach the court with clean hands and not for those who make misleading statements of facts to seek a prayer for possession of land in favour of the temple, for which ryotwari patta was given in 1971.

"Accordingly, we find no merit in this public interest litigation. The writ petition is liable to be dismissed," the bench said and dismissed it with the cost of Rs.10,000.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)