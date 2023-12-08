New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) IT services company HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has opened its new Global Delivery Center (GDC) in Iasi, Romania, according to a release.

The new centre in Iasi will provide digital, engineering, cloud and AI (Artificial Intelligence) solutions.

"HCLTech expands footprint in Romania with new global delivery centre in Iasi," the release added.

The centre expands HCLTech's presence in Romania and underscores its commitment to the country as part of its nearshore strategy to serve global clients.

* * * * Invest India, WAIPA to host world investment conference on Dec 11-1.

* Trade and investment agency Invest India on Friday said it is hosting a world investment conference from December 11 to 14 at the India International Convention and Expo Centre, Yashobhoomi, here.

Invest India and the current President of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA), under the aegis of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal trade, will host the conference.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will inaugurate it.

The conference, an annual flagship event of WAIPA, serves as a platform for global investment promotion and innovation stakeholders.

Over 1,000 people will be participating, including various multilateral agencies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)