Aizawl, Aug 17 (PTI) Heroin worth over Rs 47 lakh was seized from a place, close to the India-Myanmar border, in Mizoram's Champhai district, an Assam Rifles statement said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles personnel and Customs Department officials conducted a search operation at Zokhawthar town near the international border on Monday and seized 119 gram of the contraband.

The seized heroin was suspectedly smuggled from the neighbouring country and handed over to the customs officials, it said.

In another joint operation, 52 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes were recovered at Chhungte village in the district, the statement added.

