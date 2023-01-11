Greater Noida, Jan 11 (PTI) Bootstrapped electric vehicle startup Hexall Motors aims to roll out commercial vehicles at around 20 per cent higher price than diesel vehicles in the segment, a top official of the company said on Wednesday.

While unveiling prototypes of EVs at the Auto Expo 2023, Hexall Motors Managing Director and CEO Dinesh Tyagi told PTI that the company plans a low-volume launch of the commercial version of the vehicles in July.

"We plan to start selling our EVs in July. Our aim is to keep the price within 20 per cent higher than the diesel vehicles in the segment. Our goal is that our customer should be able to recover the cost of the vehicle in 2 to 2.5 years," Tyagi said.

The company at the expo unveiled three variants of its cargo vehicle Mammoth - large, medium and small.

It also unveiled the passenger vehicle Mammoth-HOP and EV city bus Bubble at the expo.

Tyagi said that Hexal EVs are able to cover 7-8 kilometres with a single electric unit charge.

He noted that Hexall has a production capacity of 5 EVs per day, which it will scale up to 25 EVs per day by the end of the year.

"We see a demand of 2 lakh commercial EVs per annum in India alone. We aim to expand our production capacity to meet domestic requirement in the future. We are also looking at exporting EVs from India," Tyagi said.

