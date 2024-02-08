Shimla, Feb 8 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday dedicated around eleven projects worth Rs 205 crore in the Jawalamukhi assembly constituency of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district.

These projects include a residential care home for orphans and destitutes at over Rs 92 crore for which Sukhu laid the foundation stone during his one-day visit to the constituency.

The 'Sukh Ashray Adarsh Gram Parisar' at Luthan will be equipped with modern residential facilities, said the chief minister in a statement issued here.

This campus is being set up for the beneficiaries of the Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Ashray Yojana, he added.

He also presided over the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' program at Amb-Pathiyar under Jawalamukhi assembly constituency and interacted with the people to know their grievances.

