Hamirpur (HP), Feb 3 (PTI)The Barin gram panchayat here has undertaken an initiative to plant saplings for marriages and childbirths in any family in the Panchayat.

Panchayat representatives will also be involved in the plantation which would be done on the birth of a girl child. Two trees would be planted for a marriage and one tree would be planted on childbirth, said Pradhan Ravinder Thakur.

The decision was taken during a meeting on Sunday.

He said that a record would be maintained and the family would submit a photograph of them planning a tree. Medicinal or fruit-bearing trees would be planted.

Mahila Mandals will also be roped in and a meeting of Pradhans and Secretaries of all the Mahila Mandals of the Panchayat has been called on February 5.

