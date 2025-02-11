Bengaluru, Feb 11 (PTI) Himalayan Heli Services Ltd, India's leading helicopter company in the pilgrimage and aerial work sectors, announced on Tuesday at Aero Show 2025 that it has procured two Airbus H125 helicopters to expand its fleet.

"The H125 has proven to be a safe, versatile and most suitable helicopter, especially for high altitude passenger flying," said T Wangchuk Shamshu, Managing Director, Himalayan Heli Services Limited.

He added that Himalayan Heli Services has been using Airbus H125 helicopters for more than 15 years.

This latest order will expand Himalayan Heli's fleet to eight such helicopters, making it the largest H125 multi mission operator in the country, stated the press note.

The helicopters will be deployed for commercial air transport and aerial work missions in northern India.

"H125 is the world's best-selling single-engine helicopter that outclasses other helicopters in its category. It is the only helicopter to have landed at the top of Mount Everest, demonstrating its agility in operating in high altitude, extreme environments," said Sunny Guglani, Head of Airbus Helicopters in India and South Asia.

He added further that the helicopter can be easily reconfigured for various missions, including aerial work, firefighting, law enforcement, rescue, air ambulance and passenger transport.

