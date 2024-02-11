Bilaspur (HP), Feb 11 (PTI) A second-year student of AIIMS Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh allegedly killed himself by jumping from the fourth floor of his hostel on Sunday morning, police said.

The student has been identified as Parikshit (20), a resident of Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

He was immediately taken to the hospital emergency, where he died.

The student's parents have been informed and a post-mortem on the body will be conducted after the arrival of his family members, police said.

The student's both parents are doctors.

According to the police, Parikshit, studying in the third semester, lived in the Undergraduate Hostel of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bilaspur.

In a statement given to the police, Parikshit's roommate said that both of them were in the room on Sunday. Around 11:20 am in the morning, Parikshit said that he was going to the washroom and after five minutes the roommate heard a noise and found that he had fallen down.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Madan Dhiman said the statements of the student's roommate and those present at the spot have been recorded and further investigations are underway.

