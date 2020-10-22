New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Internet and mobile firms' body IAMAI has asked digital publishers to bar the credit extended to mobile phone companies OnePlus and Oppo Mobile, a source said.

The action was triggered after these companies defaulted on payments to some IAMAI members, the source added.

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), whose members include Google, ABP Network, Times Internet, HT Digital, among others, has asked digital publishers to carry out business activities with OnePlus and Oppo Mobiles only on advance payment basis.

"IAMAI has informed its members all business activities from clients OnePlus and Oppo Mobiles are to be only taken on advance payment terms. It has asked all its digital publisher members to give no credit to OnePlus and Oppo," the source said.

IAMAI has also asked its digital publishing members to confirm that they are not giving any credit to OnePlus and Oppo, adding that strict action will be taken against members not adhering to its advisory.

When contacted, a spokesperson of OnePlus said, "We have just been made aware of this matter by IAMAI and have reached out to them to understand and find a solution for the same. As an organisation, we value and respect our relationship with all our partners."

IAMAI and Oppo Mobile did not respond to e-mail queries sent in this regard.

