New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI has issued a checklist for business continuity of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The 'MSME Business Continuity Checklist' is in addition to the launch of MSME mentorship programme, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) said in a release on Friday.

"A substantial number of chartered accountants spread across the country are practicing as Small and Medium Professionals (SMPs). Over 3.20 lakh members strong chartered accountants' community has deep reach and connect to the MSMEs sector as SMPs are the trusted financial advisor of MSMEs...," it said.

The SMPs help with project financing, working capital management, export promotions advice, budgetary forecasts, financial modelling, assessing the design and operative effectiveness of internal controls, among other services.

