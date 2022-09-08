Mumbai, Sep 8 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Thursday said it is offering skill development courses across Odisha, Assam and Madhya Pradesh in collaboration with multiple partners to create employability for the deserving and marginalised.

"With the industry landscape ripe for skilled individuals to foray into and make a contribution, our knowledge partnership with the skill centres will offer training to bridge the employability gap.

"The capability-building will allow for a much larger indirect impact through these partnerships, especially focused on socially and economically backward communities and tribal groups," IHCL Executive Vice President – Human Resource, Gaurav Pokhariyal said in a statement.

IHCL has introduced a multi-level skill centre in Bhubaneswar, Orissa in partnership with TATA Strive where students pursue courses in food and beverage service with on-the-job training at Vivanta Bhubaneswar.

The Don Bosco Tech skill centre in Rangajan, Assam offers skilling courses to unemployed youth from both Assam and Nagaland.

The hospitality skill centre in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh in partnership with Tata Strive and CII offers a comprehensive entrepreneurship course in cooking and baking.

